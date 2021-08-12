Christensen motor yacht Criss C sold
The 34.29 metre Christensen motor yacht Criss C, listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser, has been sold in an in-house deal within five months of coming on the market. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to ABS class, she was delivered in 1993 and fully refitted in 2011. Accommodation is for up to 11 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, VIP stateroom and three twin cabins plus a Pullman berth, all with en suite bathroom facilities.www.boatinternational.com
