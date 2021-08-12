What can the Middle East and North Africa learn from the United States to address rising poverty?
Prior to the onset of COVID-19, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was afflicted by a broad set of challenges: low gross domestic product (GDP) growth; high unemployment, especially among youth and women; a weak investment climate; and rising levels of debt. Fiscal imbalances were driving many economies to reform their subsidy programs – often for energy, water, and food – and to develop expanded and better targeted social safety nets. In early 2020, these reforms were in progress. But when the pandemic hit, neither the fiscal space nor the safety nets were in place to soften the blow felt by the people in the region.blogs.worldbank.org
