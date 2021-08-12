NAO – “Wait”

For the last few weeks, the talk on the internet has been revolving around lyricism and who really is the nicest with this rap shit. We’ve seen countless IG Live discussions between some of the game’s elite pens. We witnessed Royce 5’9″ put on an absolute clinic with “Silence of the Lambda” – which led to both Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz responding with all out diss tracks. There’s been a lot of talk, to say the least. One name that hasn’t been mentioned, which could either be from fear or denial, is KXNG Crooked. When thinking about it, I tend to lean towards the former, as Crook is literally an alien and I don’t see many (if any) rappers wanting to test that man.