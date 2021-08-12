Cancel
NAO – “Wait”

By blame it on Meka
2dopeboyz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her next project, And Then Life Was Beautiful, arriving September 24, NAO returns with the project’s second offering — following “Messy Love” — “Wait.”. “The song is really just voice and piano, and I don’t think my audience has heard me so stripped back,” NAO says about the track.

