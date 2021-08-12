Cancel
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

SYMPHONY. Jazz Trio – A jazz trio from the Southwest Florida Symphony presents a free public performance from...

naples.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Lani Kai Island Resort, 1400 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3111 or www.bayinnfmb.com. Forget the chairs, forget the booths. You get glider seating at the Sun Deck Restaurant, atop the sixth floor of the Lani Kai. And did we mention the Gulf view? It’s glorious and it’s unobstructed. Views aside, the Sun Deck offers specials each night. It’s also open all day, starting at 8 a.m., and has a happy hour that is 4-7 p.m. daily. Live entertainment now is presented from the Sun Deck Sky Stage 5-9 p.m. daily. There also is outside dining at the resort’s Sabal Palm patio.
Florida Weekly

Fall Home & Garden Show set for return this September

The 2021 Semi-Annual Fall Home & Garden Show returns to the Caloosa Sound Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19. “We are excited to be returning to the Caloosa Sound Convention Center,” said Bill Anderson, president of Expo Management, the company that produces the event. “Last year’s show was a wonderful experience for our vendors and attendees and this year’s show will be even bigger and better.”
CharitiesFlorida Weekly

GIVING

Schulze Family Foundation awards $500,000 grant to FSW Foundation. The Florida SouthWestern State College Foundation was recently awarded a two-year, $500,000 grant from The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. The grant will support FSW’s Career and Technical Education Vision for Innovation Success and Access (CTE VISA) program. The CTE VISA program is a workforce development-focused initiative that concentrates on identifying and expanding career path opportunities and enhances existing partnerships with regional employers with a focus in the technology, education and emergency medical services fields.
Sanibel, FLFlorida Weekly

Luxurious home near the beach

This Sanibel ground-level home at 1266 and 1268 Par View Drive sits on two lots for additional privacy and has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths (3 are ensuites), impact windows and doors with an office den and no grout marble flooring. The home has a private dining room with built-in cabinets, vaulted high tray ceilings and electric curtains in the living room. There is a large pool and sundeck area, kitchen with eat-in dining area, large master bedroom suite with mitered glass sitting area and private upstairs bedroom suite with open sun deck. With the beach only about a 15-minute walk away, join the semi-private Sanibel Island Golf Club or tennis club, also nearby. McMurray and Members of Royal Shell Real Estate lists the home at $2,295,000. For more information, contact John Nicholson at 239-849-3250 or John@McMurrayandMembers.com. ¦
Palmdale, FLFlorida Weekly

Gatorama’s alligator hatching festival begins Aug. 21

With baby alligators are chirping, grunting and snapping out of their shells this time of year, Gatorama’s 18th Annual Alligator Hatching Festival will offer attendees the opportunity to hold and hatch alligator eggs in their hands. The family-friendly festival takes place at the animal park located at 10665 U.S. Highway 27 in Palmdale. Tickets are now available for the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 21-23 and 26-29.
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Jimmy P’s Charred in Naples and Jimmy P’s Bistro in Bonita Springs celebrate National Filet Mignon Day on Friday, Aug. 13, with a special featuring a complimentary cast iron side. The special is available for lunch and dinner at both restaurants. The following cast iron sides are available: Garlic Mashed...
RestaurantsFlorida Weekly

New restaurants planned for Naples area

Q: Just out of curiosity, what is going to happen to the old Deep Lagoon location since they moved to the Pelican Bay Marketplace commercial center? Is it for sale or is it being offered for lease? — Silvana Presiga, Naples. A: It turns out that the owners of Deep...
Fort Myers, FLFlorida Weekly

Sept. 24 golf tourney supports Heights Foundation’s programs

The Heights Foundation sixth annual benefit golf tournament, “Swing Fore The Kids,” will take place on Friday, Sept. 24, at Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Estero. The proceeds of the event support The Heights Center’s programs that work to build strong, self-sufficient families in the Harlem Heights neighborhood of Fort Myers. Last year’s tournament raised $50,000.
Florida Weekly

“Fall” into Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary programs

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, located in Naples, has announced a variety of guided walks to be hosted at the Blair Audubon Center for fall season. Guided walks on the boardwalk are some of the best ways to learn about and experience the Western Everglades. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is an Important...

