WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

This Sanibel ground-level home at 1266 and 1268 Par View Drive sits on two lots for additional privacy and has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths (3 are ensuites), impact windows and doors with an office den and no grout marble flooring. The home has a private dining room with built-in cabinets, vaulted high tray ceilings and electric curtains in the living room. There is a large pool and sundeck area, kitchen with eat-in dining area, large master bedroom suite with mitered glass sitting area and private upstairs bedroom suite with open sun deck. With the beach only about a 15-minute walk away, join the semi-private Sanibel Island Golf Club or tennis club, also nearby. McMurray and Members of Royal Shell Real Estate lists the home at $2,295,000. For more information, contact John Nicholson at 239-849-3250 or John@McMurrayandMembers.com. ¦