3325 E. Pinchot Ave.
Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.www.oucampus.org
Comments / 0