Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, KS

3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fashion Square Mall#Sushi#Laundry#Ohso#Sip#Dough Bird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy