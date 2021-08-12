Cancel
Real Estate

20801 N 90th Pl. #273

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

GORGEOUS DC RANCH POOLSIDE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - GORGEOUS DC RANCH POOLSIDE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This spacious great room floor plan 1 bedroom, 1 bath, plus office features rich interior finishes, granite kitchen countertops, breakfast bar, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Living area & master both have passage to extra-large private patio w/views. With its premier location and being just steps to the pool, spa, clubhouse and on-site fitness center & just a short stroll to Market Street, this beautiful and rarely available property is not to be missed.

www.oucampus.org

Remington, VA

313 W 30TH Street

Rarely available, marble front home in the heart of Remington. House was remodeled in 2007 with a 3 level addition in the rear of the house. Each floor has a patio or porch overlooking your shaded yard. The addition allows for each bedroom to have their own full bath and a half bath on the first floor for guests. "English basement" gives you an extra den/living room in the basement with a working fireplace and both floors have charming built in bookshelves. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from Hopkins - Home qualifies for the Hopkins LNYW program.
Wyndham, VA

10909 Westward Pl, Henrico, VA 23059

Beautiful 3148 Sq Feet North East facing brick front home in sought after Wyndham forest area in Deep Run school district and can walk to rivers-edge elementary school. Feel the elegance of this home as you are welcomed by HW floors on the 1st floor, crown molding, formal dining room, formal living room, recessed lighting in kitchen, 9’ ceilings & tons of windows that bask this floor in natural light! Huge morning room, Eat-in kitchen has pantry, granite, backsplash, island, gas cooking,42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and flows beautifully in to the large open family room with in wall speakers for surround sound system, and a gas fireplace. First floor guest bedroom with full bath, hard wood stairs, Upstairs Primary BR comes with WI closet & bath with 2 sinks, Jacuzzi, shower. 3 additional BRs, and huge media room with sit out area and pre-wired for home theater. Pull down Attic for additional storage. Has a front porch, Over sized composite rear deck, includes irrigation, paved driveway & 2-car painted garage with storage racks.
Charlotte, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. CALLING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY 12:00 PM MONDAY 8/16/2021. This is a newly renovated 2story & basement townhouse that's located in the Michaels Landing community. It has all new interior paint & flooring. On the main level, you will see the lovely kitchen that has all new granite countertops, all-white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful vinyl plank floors. Next to the kitchen, is the dining area. A spacious living room with lots of windows that bring in natural light. The upper level has two bedrooms with 1 full bath. The lower level includes a bedroom, a full bathroom, & a laundry closet. A brand new garage door & the motor have been installed w/ an exterior keypad for your convenience. This home is located near lots & lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment, & a few minutes to uptown Charlotte, Lynx Blue Line. Easy access to I-77 & I-485.
Phoenix, AZ

1725 E Cambridge Ave

2BR Renovated Next to Phoenix Children's Hospital - These newly renovated 2 bedrooms/1-bathroom apartments will be available for move in on August 1. The apartment features a new washer/dryer in unit, new appliances, countertops, and flooring. The Cambridge Apartments are located at 1725 E Cambridge Ave in the 85006 zip...
Real Estate

18122 N Sterling Dr

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental on the Golf Course! - This 3 Bedroom home is Fully Furnished and the most popular model in Sun City Grand. Stunning location near the Green with a long fairway and mountain views, fire place, and pristine interior. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted 55 + Retirement Community.The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area.The Master Bathroom is light and bright has a walk in shower and a large closet. The home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your vacation. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Kernersville, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.
Milwaukee, WI

2600-20 W Glendale Ave

Newly Updated 2BR - 1st Floor Apartment - Looking for a respectful new tenant with pride of ownership. Make this apartment YOUR home!. Well taken care of unit in a quiet neighborhood. 2br charmer. All units have appliances, a/c units and individual water shutoffs, gfis, CO2 detectors, multiple smoke detectors, newer outlets, faucets, toilets fire extinguishers and light fixtures. Basement space, with lockers and laundry hookups. Call Sunshine Management at 262-735-5989 opt 3 to set up a showing today!
Real Estate

12323 E Us 79

Looking for a spacious country home with a shop and room to roam? Look no further! This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath brick home has all the features you need; a large kitchen that has plenty of cabinets and counter space, cozy living room, roomy bedrooms for the growing family, and a large separate utility room with a sink and abundant storage. The master bedroom is HUGE with 2 separate walk in closets. Outdoors the attached 2 car carport on a concrete slab is a perfect place to park and BBQ. Possibilities are endless for the 1020 sq ft metal shop on a slab, with separate storage/workshop area. There is also a full RV Hookup with it's own septic in the back. The fenced pasture has plenty of grass for livestock and features a small stocked pond. Don't miss out on this one!
Chesterfield, VA

8413 Morocco Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Why build when you can have pretty much brand new in the famous Harpers Mill! This cul de sac home is set up perfectly to meet all of your family's needs! Upon entering the spacious foyer to the left is a dining room or the perfect space for a home office or playroom! The bright kitchen has plenty of room at the island for seating plus space for a table and flows right into the over sized living room perfect for entertaining. There's a morning room that leads right out to the two tiered deck and is the perfect layout to spread out but for everyone to feel together. There's a first floor bedroom with an attached full bathroom upgraded with tile. Upstairs you will be greeted with the open loft perfect for a work or school space. The primary bedroom is generously sized and has two walk in closets a spacious shower and a soaker tub! You will also find another bedroom with its own ensuite in addition to two more nicely sized bedrooms. The third floor is finished and is perfect for all of those toys making it a dream place for kids to hang! Ceiling fans everywhere, freshly sodded yard and the private back yard are just a few additional details you have to come see for yourself!
North Bethesda, MD

12013 Montrose Park Pl.

North Bethesda Gorgeous TownHome on 4 Levels with Elevator-Deck-4BR/2FB/2HB/2GAR - Near Pike&Rose - Welcome to this gorgeous four level North Bethesda end unit. ## CHECK THE VIDEO TOURE here or at NorthBethesda.net ## Enjoy tons of great features and an excellent location. Lower level is fully finished with a charming bedroom with attached full bath, recreation room or den with walk-out to the backyard. Second level features expensive hardwood floor, formal dining and living room area with beautiful trim decor, large granite kitchen with a breakfast bar and a breakfast room and a family room with walkout to the deck. On the third level you will fins 2 super spacious master bedrooms, each with its attach full bath (one of them with dual entry to the hall). On the upper level you will find the fourth bedroom and the spacious utility and laundry room. Beautiful elevator serves the four level. Two car garage. This location is just amazing, enjoy all that North Bethesda has to offer within a short walking distance or a short drive.. The new and exciting Pike & Rose entertainment and shopping center, Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and Ice Rink, great restaurants and only about a mile to Twink Brook Metro or White Flint Metro. Welcome Home.
Milwaukee, WI

3920 N. 6th Street

SPACIOUS Studio Unit! - Large studio apartment unit with separate bedroom area - almost like a 1 bedroom unit. Rare quality features - tile in the bathroom, new vinyl in the kitchen, newer appliances. Free off street parking for 1 car in adjacent parking lot. Coin laundry in the basement.
Real Estate

3004 Windsor Avenue

3 Fully renovated levels of luxury living marry historical charm and character with modern contemporary, open concept living. Main level has easy care luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, spacious living and dining areas. A beautiful, gourmet kitchen features a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, gas stove, built in microwave, quality cabinetry, deep sink, on trend kitchen faucet. There is a large mud room off the kitchen that leads to a rear porch. A brand new staircase leads to the upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Lower level has another full bathroom and expansive family room with walk out to fully fenced yard and a 4th bedroom/ den/ home office with built in shelving. Brand new Samsung energy efficient washer and dryer; New HVAC; New water heater; All new windows/interior and exterior doors; New plumbing; New walls; Tucked between Hanlon Park and Walbrook this home is a 3 minute drive to Coppin State, convenient to shopping, schools and a commuter's dream location with easy access to the JFX.
Milwaukee, WI

3345 West Highland Boulevard

Large One Bedroom on Highland! - This one bedroom apartment is conveniently located near downtown. Spacious living room with newer carpet. Bathroom features ceramic tile tub surround and tile floor. Tons of storage with large bedroom closet and front hall closet and linen closet. Freshly painted and blinds included!. This...
Real Estate

819 124th Ct NE

Summertime is in full swing ... if you lived here, you could be enjoying the private Beach Club on Lake Stevens. MOVE-IN READY - Two story home featuring a comfortable living room with gas fireplace and attached flex space. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar & large pantry. Dining room opens to a deck overlooking the backyard & lush greenbelt. Upstairs you will find a king sized master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like private bath. Oversized custom tile shower and deep soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms, full guest bath and laundry room.
Golf

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estate

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex Unit B - This cozy 500 square feet unit consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. New Split AC units and new ceiling fans. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking adjoining the unit. Located close to to Glendale City center..
House Rent

6900 E Princess 1177

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bd 1 bath Condo in Larronata North Scottsdale - This FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Larronata is just screaming for you call home. Everything you could need is here for you. Perfect as a corporate rental, traveling nurses and anyone here for on contract job. 3 Month minimum is required. Furnishing, dishes, linens and all the touches you need to feel at home while your here. Easy access to the 202, old town Scottsdale, MAYO, American Express and the entire valley. Security Deposit equals one months rent and is fully refundable. Contact Ken Adams today at 480-779-0565 to schedule your personal yet social distanced showing today. City of Phoenix Rental Tax is the responsibility of the tenant and is 2,3%
House Rent

1113 W. Highland St.

AVAILABLE 9/15/21!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Real Estate

2504 N Rosemont St

Dont miss this beautiful Nies built home in Hawthorne with gorgeous landscaping all around. There is 4,353 square feet of space in this one-story ranch that features 11 ceilings on the main level and a full view out basement. The open floor plan on the main level provides a wonderful space for a family lifestyle with great space for entertaining. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with large center island/eating bar, abundance of cabinetry with upgrades, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, electric induction cooktop (gas line is available in the future), large walk-in pantry, and open formal dining space. A huge refrigerator that you won't need to run downstairs anymore for 2nd refrigerator. The home has a split bedroom plan and main floor laundry room. The master bedroom suite features a double vanity with separate shower and tub and walk in closet. The view out basement can accommodate a large family room with space for a pool table in addition to the area with the HD projector and 110 screen. There are more entertaining opportunities in the basement with a large wet bar with a full-sized refrigerator. The basement includes a full bath, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bonus room (office or extra storage room) which can be considered a tornado shelter because of three side of concrete wall. The basement has an extra large storage/utilities room. Spacious 3 car garage features with full cabinet organization system and epoxy garage floor for easy maintenance and durability. The new impact 50 years resistive roof can provide a great savings on your homeowners insurance. Irrigation well, sprinkler system, Andover School District with Sedgwick County taxes, this one has it all!! Do not miss out! Schedule a private see the wonderful possibilities this home has to offer.
Real Estate

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.

