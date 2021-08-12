20801 N 90th Pl. #273

Why build when you can have pretty much brand new in the famous Harpers Mill! This cul de sac home is set up perfectly to meet all of your family's needs! Upon entering the spacious foyer to the left is a dining room or the perfect space for a home office or playroom! The bright kitchen has plenty of room at the island for seating plus space for a table and flows right into the over sized living room perfect for entertaining. There's a morning room that leads right out to the two tiered deck and is the perfect layout to spread out but for everyone to feel together. There's a first floor bedroom with an attached full bathroom upgraded with tile. Upstairs you will be greeted with the open loft perfect for a work or school space. The primary bedroom is generously sized and has two walk in closets a spacious shower and a soaker tub! You will also find another bedroom with its own ensuite in addition to two more nicely sized bedrooms. The third floor is finished and is perfect for all of those toys making it a dream place for kids to hang! Ceiling fans everywhere, freshly sodded yard and the private back yard are just a few additional details you have to come see for yourself!