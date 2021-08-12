8100 E Camelback Rd
AVAILABLE SOON - Unit #47!! This home has one of the nicest non-obstructive mountain views of Camelback Mtn., with no neighbors behind. It has nearly 3000 sq. ft. in the prestigious gated community of Cameldale. This home features 5 Bedrooms (4 up, 1 down), or 4 Bedrooms and Den/Office downstairs, 3 full baths (1 down), wood flooring. This very open and bright floor plan offers much relaxation and entertaining possibilities. The huge kitchen area offers an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. Most windows have beautiful and functional Plantation shutters. The Master Bedroom retreat has a 2-way fireplace, abundance of closet space, and private balcony that affords awesome view of Camelback Mtn. The private treed backyard is fully landscaped with a nice covered patio. The oversized 2.5 car garage has a generous amount of attached cabinets. Come see-you will not be disappointed! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**www.oucampus.org
