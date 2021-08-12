Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

7009 E. Acoma Dr. # 1020

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic 1 bedroom condo w/garage in gated community in Kierland!! - Great 1 bedroom/1 bath condo with a one car garage! Updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring! All appliances, including washer/dryer, granite counter tops,walk in closet, fireplace and storage on the patio. The Plaza Residences offer amazing amenities including a fitness room, 2 pools, spa, pool table, movie room, computer/internet room w/ free wi-fi and several gas grills with seating for cooking out. Within walking distance of Kierland & Scottsdale Commons, close to Mayo, Desert Ridge and the 101.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Property Management#Cooking#Gated Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Mount Pleasant, WIMATC Times

4800 Indian Hills Dr.

Indian Hills-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Indian Hills Apartments is a pet free community located in Mount Pleasant. The large one bedroom includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. Indian Hills features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include a kitchen with...
Real Estateoucampus.org

7439 East Conquistadores Drive

Brand New 4-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + 2-Car Garage + Community Pool, Modern Home in Gated Community! - This brand new, trendy home was just built and has a modern, minimalist vibe and neutral colors throughout. Walk into a large, open living space and kitchen with a huge island and brand new stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous kitchen with crisp, white countertops and cabinets is the perfect place to gather. The large sliding door and windows make it feel very open and airy. There is a private side yard that is very low maintenance. All the bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a gorgeous, glass-enclosed shower. The cherry on top is the private. rooftop patio to take in the beautiful Arizona sunsets! There is also an attached, 2-car garage. Take advantage of everything this gated community has to offer including a pool, spa, pool-side ramada and fitness center.
Real Estateoucampus.org

18122 N Sterling Dr

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental on the Golf Course! - This 3 Bedroom home is Fully Furnished and the most popular model in Sun City Grand. Stunning location near the Green with a long fairway and mountain views, fire place, and pristine interior. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted 55 + Retirement Community.The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area.The Master Bathroom is light and bright has a walk in shower and a large closet. The home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your vacation. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

131 E Terrace Dr

Amazing views at this Secluded Craftsman Cabin. The craftsmanship shows in this 2 bdrm.1 Ba. The tongue & groove ceilings, New paint inside & out. New bathroom updates, and flooring. Cathedral ceilings and open floor plan instantly relaxes you. Double sliding glass doors, Your gazebo awaits, with your hot soaking tub. You can enjoy all your PNW views, on your 710 square feet, of decking. Light & Bright, Roomy Master Loft area, with more Water & Mountain views, and your private balcony. Your cozy wood burning fireplace will keep you warm all winter. Extra storage shed acts as your garage, for all your water toys. Twanoh Beach Club Community, with your private access. Fishing, boating, kayaking & boat access. 20 min. to shipyard & ferries.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Charles Overlook Lane

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)
House Rentoucampus.org

16237 S 13th Street

Ahwatukee Foothills - Large two story pool property with balcony, built in BBQ, fireplace, kitchen island, loft, large walk in closet, ceiling fans, storage in garage, and much more. *Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures...
Real Estateoucampus.org

6509 E Rose Marie Ln

NEW BUILD 2020 3 Bed/2.5 Bath rental home with designer selected features in gated community near Desert Ridge and Scottsdale Quarter - This is a rare rental opportunity to live in a 2020 NEW NEW BUILD home in this exclusive area and sought-after GATED COMMUNITY, Paradise Ridge! The home features the 'Fairmont' Floorplan which boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 10ft ceilings on first floor and 9ft ceilings on second floor, 8ft doors, and a covered patio. The designer selected finishes feature gas appliances, Maple Smoke Cabinets, Granite Counters, and Wood Look Tile. LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED! The community is conveniently located off the loop 101 and 64th Street, minutes away from Mayo Clinic, AMEX, shopping and entertainment at Kierland, Desert Ridge and Scottsdale Quarter. This home won't last long and is ready for a quick move-in! Call today to schedule your showing!
Real Estateoucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex Unit B - This cozy 500 square feet unit consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. New Split AC units and new ceiling fans. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking adjoining the unit. Located close to to Glendale City center..
Golfoucampus.org

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1903 E Hermosa Dr

1903 E Hermosa - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot in the well maintained community of Tempe Royal Palms. The house has a 2 car garage and an RV gate. There is new wood laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen, new roof and garage door late 2019. Low maintenance front and back yards. New, large capacity gas water heater 2019. RV gate and pad in backyard This is a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom located on the West side of the building and the master bedroom suite with a small study located on the East side. Both the front and backyard is desert landscaped.
House Rentoucampus.org

1113 W. Highland St.

AVAILABLE 9/15/21!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
House Rentoucampus.org

2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Amazing Studio! - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 962-7735 x68. *Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
House Rentoucampus.org

6900 E Princess 1177

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bd 1 bath Condo in Larronata North Scottsdale - This FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Larronata is just screaming for you call home. Everything you could need is here for you. Perfect as a corporate rental, traveling nurses and anyone here for on contract job. 3 Month minimum is required. Furnishing, dishes, linens and all the touches you need to feel at home while your here. Easy access to the 202, old town Scottsdale, MAYO, American Express and the entire valley. Security Deposit equals one months rent and is fully refundable. Contact Ken Adams today at 480-779-0565 to schedule your personal yet social distanced showing today. City of Phoenix Rental Tax is the responsibility of the tenant and is 2,3%
Real Estateoucampus.org

13206 S 38th St

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH- Newly Renovated - Extremely large 4 bedroom home, includes 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, formal living room, and a family room too! Luxury kitchen with lots of storage. Electric and microwave oven. Walk-in closets, 3 car garage, nice diving pool, serviced by management. Don't miss out on this one!
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
Real Estateoucampus.org

8100 E Camelback Rd

AVAILABLE SOON - Unit #47!! This home has one of the nicest non-obstructive mountain views of Camelback Mtn., with no neighbors behind. It has nearly 3000 sq. ft. in the prestigious gated community of Cameldale. This home features 5 Bedrooms (4 up, 1 down), or 4 Bedrooms and Den/Office downstairs, 3 full baths (1 down), wood flooring. This very open and bright floor plan offers much relaxation and entertaining possibilities. The huge kitchen area offers an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. Most windows have beautiful and functional Plantation shutters. The Master Bedroom retreat has a 2-way fireplace, abundance of closet space, and private balcony that affords awesome view of Camelback Mtn. The private treed backyard is fully landscaped with a nice covered patio. The oversized 2.5 car garage has a generous amount of attached cabinets. Come see-you will not be disappointed! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Arcadia, KSoucampus.org

3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
Real Estateoucampus.org

2325 W Gregg Dr

Spacious Chandler Home - A space for everyone to relax! This home has large open rooms, an oversized master bathroom, and an airy great room that begs to entertain. Get on the wait list today to be notified when showings are available. Tenants are in the home through 8/31, please do not disturb.
Real Estateoucampus.org

16522 N 68th Dr

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! Newly redone home is move in ready. It comes with all appliances including a new stove. It features vaulted...
Real Estateoucampus.org

200 E Southern Ave 328

REMODELED UNIT IN TEMPE - Remodeled & gorgeous 1 bedroom, third floor condominium that was just painted. IDEAL LOCATION Close to ASU, nearby freeway access, public transportation, shopping, culture and the light rail!! Large master bedroom w/ two closets. Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops with ceramic tile backsplash, Tile flooring, Common area includes two pools, hot tub, club house Rent includes use of all common area amenities, water, trash pickup & covered parking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy