7009 E. Acoma Dr. # 1020

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)