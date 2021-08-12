7009 E. Acoma Dr. # 1020
Fantastic 1 bedroom condo w/garage in gated community in Kierland!! - Great 1 bedroom/1 bath condo with a one car garage! Updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring! All appliances, including washer/dryer, granite counter tops,walk in closet, fireplace and storage on the patio. The Plaza Residences offer amazing amenities including a fitness room, 2 pools, spa, pool table, movie room, computer/internet room w/ free wi-fi and several gas grills with seating for cooking out. Within walking distance of Kierland & Scottsdale Commons, close to Mayo, Desert Ridge and the 101.
