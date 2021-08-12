Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

WHO’s Solidarity clinical trial enters a new phase with three new candidate drugs

By LABline
mlo-online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Solidarity PLUS trial will enroll hospitalized patients to test three new drugs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The therapies — artesunate, imatinib and infliximab — were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. They are already used for other indications: artesunate is used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn’s Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

www.mlo-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Clinical Trial#Malaria#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Immune System#Artesunate#Who#Solidarity Plus#Hydroxychloroquine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
SciencePosted by
Reuters

WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients

ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. “These therapies - artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysia selected by WHO to test effectiveness of new drugs to cure Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 13): Malaysia will conduct a study on three types of drugs to treat Covid-19 patients following large-scale international trials announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday. Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia was selected to carry out the research and hoped to help...
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

WHO to test three new drugs for Covid-19 treatment

GENEVA (Aug 12): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday announced that it will test three new drugs for Covid-19, which will involve thousands of researchers at more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries, Xinhua reported. According to a press release issued by WHO on Wednesday, the three new drugs...
Industrypharmatimes.com

Further clinical trial planned for Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Valneva is planning to initiate a further Phase III trial (VLA2001-304) for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The new VLA2001-304 study will aim to generate data in the elderly and is also designed to potentially enable variant-bridging through immune-comparability. The study, which will be conducted in New Zealand,...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Avacta doses first patient in AVA6000 Phase 1 clinical trial

Investing.com – Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) has announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 multi-centre trial evaluating AVA6000, a novel pro-drug of Doxorubicin and Avacta’s first therapeutic product based on its pre|CISION technology. The trial is a dose escalation Phase 1 study in patients with locally...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ImmVira's MVR-T3011 IV Completed First Dosing For Intravenous Administration In A U.S. Phase I Clinical Trial

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmVira announced that it has initiated its lead oncolytic virus therapy program MVR-T3011 IV (also known as T3011). The first patient has been dosed, receiving MVR-T3011 intravenous (IV) administration in the U.S. on August 10, 2021. The Phase I clinical trial is being conducted at multiple well-established clinical institutions, including Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Mary Crowley Cancer Research, and Prisma Health (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04780217).
Chicago, ILPosted by
TheStreet

Exicure Provides Interim Results From Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial Of Cavrotolimod (AST-008)

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - Get Report, a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, is providing an update on the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of cavrotolimod (AST-008) (NCT03684785). The Phase 2 stage of the trial is evaluating cavrotolimod in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) or cemiplimab (LIBTAYO®) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy in two primary dose-expansion cohorts, one in MCC and one in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), and three exploratory cohorts.
CancerPosted by
UPI News

Clinical trials for cancer drugs not halted by COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic widely disrupted medical care across the United States, but a new study reports that clinical trials testing cancer treatments were able to carry on. Researchers found that U.S. cancer trials quickly responded to the pandemic in the early months, allowing the studies to get back on track after an initial -- and steep -- drop-off in patient participation.
Deerfield, ILchaindrugreview.com

Walgreens now administering third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

DEERFIELD, Ill.– Walgreens is now administering an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to certain immunocompromised individuals, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individuals recommended for additional vaccination include those who are moderately to.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Europe eyes arthritis drug for COVID-19 cases

AMSTERDAM – The European Medicines Agency has started an accelerated review process to determine if a common arthritis drug might help people hospitalized with severe COVID-19, months after the drug was granted an emergency use authorization in the U.S. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

AzurRx BioPharma Adds New Clinical Trial Sites In Ukraine For Phase 2 RESERVOIR Clinical Trial Of Niclosamide For The Treatment Of COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ("AzurRx" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the completion of site initiation visits and the addition of five (5) new clinical trial sites in Ukraine for the ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating FW-1022 as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. FW-1022 is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed for the treatment of COVID-19-related GI infections.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedCity News

Sesen Bio says rejected bladder cancer drug may need new clinical trial

Sesen Bio reached agreement with the FDA a week ago on the product label for its new bladder cancer drug, one of the final steps for bringing a new drug to the market. Wrapping up product labeling is usually a sure sign regulatory approval is forthcoming. But on Monday, Sesen CEO Tom Cannell said the biotech may need to run a new clinical trial.
Minneapolis, MNlpheralddispatch.com

Clinical trial begins for drugs to prevent hospitalization and 'long COVID'

MINNEAPOLIS — An ongoing COVID-19 clinical trial studying the outpatient use of a generic diabetes medication has expanded to include an antidepressant and antiparasitic as possible treatment to prevent hospitalizations and “long COVID.”. Led by the University of Minnesota Medical School, the multi-site clinical trial received new support – $1...
Industryoutbreaknewstoday.com

Chikungunya vaccine candidate Phase 3 trial: Induced neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of subjects after a single vaccination

Specialty vaccine company, Valneva, announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. VLA1553 was recently awarded Breakthrough Designation status by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The trial, involving 4,115 adults, aged 18 years and above, across 44 sites in the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Monopar Reaches Target Number Of Clinical Sites In Phase 2b Portion Of 2b/3 Validive® VOICE Trial

WILMETTE, Ill., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has successfully reached its target of 20 activated clinical trial sites in the Phase 2b portion of the VOICE trial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy