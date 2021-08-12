WHO’s Solidarity clinical trial enters a new phase with three new candidate drugs

The Solidarity PLUS trial will enroll hospitalized patients to test three new drugs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The therapies — artesunate, imatinib and infliximab — were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. They are already used for other indications: artesunate is used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn’s Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.