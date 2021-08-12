‘Home Alone’ franchise to be revived on Disney+ with new film this holiday season

More experimental short films to enjoy! Disney has launched a "Season 2" collection of five short films as part of their experimental program Short Circuit, similar to Pixar's SparkShorts program. Short Circuit 2 features five new shorts each with unique visual and storytelling styles: Dinosaur Barbarian - Battling evil is all in a day's work, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act. Going Home - About growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change. Crosswalk - A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won't change. Songs to Sing in the Dark - Creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together. No. 2 to Kettering - On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering. This latest collection of shorts is already available on Disney+ now.