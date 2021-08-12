Two new species of dinosaurs found in China, scientists say
(NEW YORK) — Scientists have discovered two new species of dinosaurs in a region where dinosaur fossils had never been unearthed. Fossils from three different dinosaurs dating to the Early Cretaceous period, about 130 to 120 million years ago, recently were been uncovered in the Turpan-Hami Basin in northwest China, according to a study published Thursday in Nature Scientific Reports. Dinosaur fossils had never been reported there before, scientists said.www.weisradio.com
Comments / 0