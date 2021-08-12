Cancel
US jobless claims drop again, near pandemic low

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Weekly unemployment claims dropped slightly last week, with 375,000 Americans applying for first-time benefits. That figure dropped for the third consecutive week, according to the Department of Labor, a sign that employers are laying off fewer people amid an increase in consumer demand. That as some employers insist they are struggling to fill open jobs. Still, new claims are near the pandemic low of 368,000, set last month.

