Juxtapositioned: The life and art of Durango Mendoza

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI did not have the pleasure of knowing Durango Mendoza during the 26 years he lived in Urbana. Nor was I familiar with his vast body of work prior to learning that his widow, Jean, had received an Urbana Arts and Culture grant to curate and present what we now know as Juxtapositioned, a multi-location, multi-disciplinary retrospective. After experiencing Juxtapositioned: The art and words of Durango Mendoza, I very much wish I had known him, although in some sense, I now feel as though I do.

