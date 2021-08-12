Embracing the unexpected: Madison's story
Madison Schultis was a senior in high school, embarking on one of the most significant years of her life. As an avid swimmer and tennis player, she was no stranger to sore muscles. However, as time went on, her shoulder discomfort progressed to pain, hindering her daily life. Longing to get back on track, she decided to schedule an appointment to have her shoulder evaluated. That’s when Madison was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as osteosarcoma.www.parkview.com
