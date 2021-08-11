Cancel
Silverton, CO

Silverton Singletrack Society Launches “Boost Baker’s Park” Campaign

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first 10 miles of the Baker’s Park Trail System flagged earlier this Summer and Silverton Singletrack Society aims to break ground on Phase One of the project in Spring of 2022. “Our next big lift is raising the necessary funds,” says Klemens Branner, Board President. The estimated cost for Phase One is $500,000, with an estimated total project cost of $1.5 million for the entire 30-mile…

