Silverton Family Learning Center (SFLC) hosted a fair and registration event over the weekend and treated the youngest Silvertonians to a very special day. The preschoolers and families were invited for a BBQ, to play in the yard, and get up close to the big trucks that help run town with Touch-a-Truck. SFLC would like to extend a sincere thank you to American Legion, Town of Silverton, San Juan…