It doesn’t matter that Halloween is still months away; we are ready to experience all the screams, thrills, and broken sleep that are sure to come with it. Mike Flanagan’s forthcoming Netflix original horror series Midnight Mass is set to keep you dozing with both the lamps on. Horror movie Ph. D.s know everything there is to know about the genre. It is the category for you if you know exactly which movies “go up the mountain of scary heights” belong to. The midnight mass is a horror film that will delight you for its authenticity.