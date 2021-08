Marilene Bovee was born and raised in Silverton, where she graduated from Silverton High School in 1965. She later met the love of her life and best friend Richard (Bo) Bovee. (In 1985 Marilene and Bo, along with a group of locals, left Silverton and moved to Arizona where Marilene found a job as a Assayer helper at a local mine. Because of her excellent abilities, shebecame the Head Assayer…