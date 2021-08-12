Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Red blood cell alterations contribute to lupus

Science Daily
 5 days ago

The autoimmune disease lupus may be triggered by a defective process in the development of red blood cells (RBCs), according to a study led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The discovery could lead to new methods for classifying and treating patients with this disease. The researchers, who published their...

