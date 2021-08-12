Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Wendelstein 7-X concept proves its efficiency

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Max-Planck-Institut für Plasmaphysik (IPP) The optimised Wendelstein 7-X stellarator, which went into operation five years ago, is intended to demonstrate that stellarator-type fusion plants are suitable for power plants. The magnetic field, which encloses the hot plasma and keeps it away from the vessel walls, was planned with great theoretical and computational effort in such a way that the disadvantages of earlier stellarators are avoided. One of the most important goals was to reduce the energy losses of the plasma, which are caused by the ripple of the magnetic field. This is responsible for plasma particles drifting outwards and being lost despite being bound to the magnetic field lines.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion Power#Atomic#Energy Balance#Ipp#Tokamaks#Stellarator Optimisation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
ChemistryPhys.org

Heavily enriched: An energy-efficient way of enriching hydrogen isotopes in silicon

Deuterium, a heavier but less abundant version of the hydrogen atom, has many practical applications. Unfortunately, producing deuterium and using it to protect silicon-based semiconductors requires a lot of energy and very expensive deuterium gas. Now, scientists from Japan have discovered an energy-efficient exchange reaction to swap hydrogen atoms for deuterium on the surface of nanocrystalline silicon. Their results pave the way to more durable electronic devices while keeping costs and the environmental impact low.
SciencePhys.org

New exotic magnetic quasiparticle 'skyrmion bundle' joins topological zoo

In a study recently published in Nature Nanotechnology, a research group led by Prof. Du Haifeng and Dr. Tang Jin from High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), reported a scientific breakthrough after they found skyrmion bundles, a new family member of topological magnetic structures. With the...
ScienceNature.com

Resource-efficient inference for particle physics

Selecting interesting proton–proton collisions from the millions taking place each second in the Large Hadron Collider is a challenging task. A neural network optimized for a field-programmable gate array hardware enables 60 ns inference and reduces power consumption by a factor of 50. At the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at...
SciencePhys.org

Strong magnetic fields change how friction works in plasma

Friction in plasma gets weird in the presence of very strong magnetic fields, a team of plasma researchers at the University of Michigan has shown. The findings could affect fusion energy strategies and the development of radiation sources. The journal Physics of Plasmas recently selected the finding, reported in a...
ChemistryScience Daily

Nanocluster discovery will protect precious metals

Scientists have created a new type of catalyst that will lead to new, sustainable ways of making and using molecules and protect the supply of precious metals. A research team from the University of Nottingham have designed a new type of catalyst that combines features that are previously thought to be mutually exclusive and developed a process to fabricate nanoclusters of metals on a mass scale.
ChemistryNature.com

Determination of the electronic transport in type separated carbon nanotubes thin films doped with gold nanocrystals

We report a systematic theoretical and experimental investigation on the electronic transport evolution in metallic and semiconducting carbon nanotubes thin films enriched by gold nanocrystals. We used an ultra-clean production method of both types of single-walled carbon nanotube thin films with/without gold nanocrystals, which were uniformly dispersed in the whole volume of the thin films, causing a modification of the doping level of the films (verified by Raman spectroscopy). We propose a modification of the electronic transport model with the additional high-temperature features that allow us to interpret the transport within a broader temperature range and that are related to the conductivity type of carbon nanotubes. Moreover, we demonstrate, that the proposed model is also working for thin films with the addition of gold nanocrystals, and only a change of the conductivity level of our samples is observed caused by modification of potential barriers between carbon nanotubes. We also find unusual behavior of doped metallic carbon nanotube thin film, which lowers its conductivity due to doping.
PhysicsPhys.org

Demonstrating 'vectorial' polaritons by levitating a nanosphere inside an optical cavity

A team of researchers from the European Laboratory for Non-Linear Spectroscopy, INFN, Sezione di Firenze and Università di Firenze has demonstrated a form of "vectorial" polariton by levitating a nanosphere inside of an optical cavity. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their work and possible uses for their results. Tania Monteiro with University College London has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining prior work involved in gaining quantum control using polarizable nanoparticles and the work done by the team on this new effort.
PhysicsPhys.org

Boron quantum dots surpassing graphene with excellent thermal properties

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, researchers led by Professor Han Zhang from Shenzhen University, Shenzhen, China, consider whether boron quantum dots surpass the graphene in thermal properties. The discovery of graphene in 2004 opened the door to the possibilities of two-dimensional materials. Various two-dimensional materials have been reported...
ChemistryPhys.org

Detailed photodissociation dynamics of hydrogen sulfide revealed

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is one of the most important molecules in the solar nebula, and its photochemical process strongly relates to the production of the SH(X) radicals and sulfur atoms in the interstellar medium. Previous studies found that the astronomical observation deduced SH(X) abundance ratio was lower than that predicted...
SciencePhysics World

Enhanced optical tweezer speeds up nanodiamond transport

Physicists in the US have developed a new platform for trapping and rapidly manipulating the positions of nanoscale quantum objects. Justus Ndukaife and colleagues at Vanderbilt University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory used a combination of gold nanopillar arrays and a specialized optical tweezer to transport individual nanodiamonds to specific locations within just a few seconds. Their techniques could pave the way for a diverse range of advanced quantum technologies.
Sciencearxiv.org

General relativistic rotational energy extraction from black holes-accretion disk systems

We constrain the BHs spin with the evaluation of the dimensionless parameter \xi, the total rotational energy extracted versus the BH mass. The energy extraction can power an outflow which can be then observed. We relate the energy extraction to the accreting configurations and the accretion processes occurring in a cluster of corotating and counter-rotating tori orbiting one central Kerr SMBH, associating \xi to the accretion processes characteristics. We relate the regions of tori parameters to the energy extraction processes, binding \xi to properties of light surfaces by using the bundles, relating measures in different regions of the spacetimes. We evaluate properties of the BH accretions disks, and correlate spacetimes prior and after their transition due to the energy extraction. Light surfaces are related to the generators of Killing horizons, proving limiting frequency of the stationary observers of the geometries. We consider the photon limiting curves of the stationary observers as constraints for various processes regulated by these frequencies, to relate different BH states, prior and after the energy extraction, investigating regions close to the BH horizons and rotational axis. From methodological view-point we used a naked singularity -BH correspondence defined with metric bundles to predict the BH--accretion disk system observational characteristics. The analysis points relevant BH spins a\approx0.94M, a\approx 0.7M and a\approx0.3M. We show the relation between the rotational law of the tori, the bundle characteristic frequency and the relativistic velocity defining the von Zeipel surfaces. The inferior limit on the formation of corotating is \ell/a\geq2, for counter-rotating tori \ell/a\leq -22/5 (\ell is the fluids specific angular momentum).
Sciencearxiv.org

Mapping as a probe for heating suppression in periodically driven quantum many-body systems

Experiments on periodically driven quantum systems have effectively realized quasi-Hamiltonians, in the sense of Floquet theory, that are otherwise inaccessible in static condensed matter systems. Although the Floquet quasi-Hamiltonians are time-independent, however, these continuously driven systems can still suffer from heating due to a secular growth in the expectation value of the time-dependent physical Hamiltonian. Here we use an exact space-time mapping to construct a class of many-body systems with rapid periodic driving which we nonetheless prove to be completely free of heating, by mapping them exactly onto time-independent systems. The absence of heating despite the periodic driving occurs in these cases of harmonically trapped dilute Bose gas because the driving is a certain periodic but anharmonic modulation of the gas's two-body contact interaction, at a particular frequency. Although we prove that the absence of heating is exact within full quantum many-body theory, we then use mean-field theory to simulate 'Floquet heating spectroscopy' and compute the heating rate when the driving frequency is varied away from the critical value for zero heating. In both weakly and strongly non-linear regimes, the heating rate as a function of driving frequency appears to show a number of Fano resonances, suggesting that the exactly proven absence of heating at the critical frequency may be explained in terms of destructive interferences between excitation modes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Thermal-to-nonthermal element abundances in different Galactic environments

The non-thermal source abundances of elements play a crucial role in the understanding of cosmic ray phenomena from a few GeV up to several tens of EeV. In this work a first systematic approach is presented that describes the change of the abundances from the thermal to the non-thermal state via non-linear diffusive shock acceleration by a temporally evolving shock. Hereby, not only time-dependent ionization states of elements contained in the ambient gas are considered, but also elements condensed on solid, charged dust grains, which not only can be injected into the acceleration process as well, but are from our findings even the dominant injection channel for most heavy elements. This generic parametrized model is then applied to the case of particle acceleration by supernova remnants in various ISM phases as well as Wolf-Rayet (WR) wind environments. We show that the overall low to medium energy cosmic ray distribution by WR explosions yield a significantly harder, which makes this contribution quite promising in order to explain the spectral hardening of the flux of certain elements, such as helium, observed by AMS-02 and other experiments at rigidities of about 1 TV, which would also be an important test for the potential role of WR-progenitor supernovae as the sources of Galactic cosmic rays around the second knee.
Physicsarxiv.org

High-purity solid parahydrogen

Alkali atoms trapped in solid hydrogen matrices have demonstrated ultralong electron spin coherence times, and are promising as quantum sensors. Their spin coherence is limited by magnetic noise from naturally-occurring orthohydrogen molecules in the parahydrogen matrix. In the gas phase, the orthohydrogen component of hydrogen can be converted to parahydrogen by flowing it over a catalyst held at cryogenic temperatures, with lower temperatures giving a lower orthohydrogen fraction. In this work, we use a single cryostat to reduce the orthohydrogen fraction of hydrogen gas and grow a solid matrix from the resulting high-purity parahydrogen. We demonstrate operation of the catalyst down to a temperature of 8 K, and we spectroscopically verify that orthohydrogen impurities in the resulting solid are at a level < 1e-6. We also find that, at sufficiently low temperatures, the cryogenic catalyst provides isotopic purification, reducing the HD fraction.
ChemistryScience Daily

Woven nanotube fibers turn heat energy into electrical energy

Invisibly small carbon nanotubes aligned as fibers and sewn into fabrics become a thermoelectric generator that can turn heat from the sun or other sources into other forms of energy. The Rice University lab of physicist Junichiro Kono led an effort with scientists at Tokyo Metropolitan University and the Rice-based...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Flexibility and regularity of the hydration structure of a sodium ion. Nonempirical insight

The stationary nonempirical simulations of Na+(H2O)n clusters with n in a range of 28 to 51 carried out at the density functional level with a hybrid B3LYP functional and the Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics modeling of the size selected clusters reveal the interrelated structural and energetic peculiarities of sodium hydration structures. Surface, bulk, and transient configurations of the clusters are distinguished with the different location of the sodium nucleus (close to either the spatial center of the structure or one of its side faces) and its consistently changing coordination number (which typically equals five or six). The.
ScienceAPS physics

Bounding the finite-size error of quantum many-body dynamics simulations

Finite-size errors (FSEs), the discrepancies between an observable in a finite system and in the thermodynamic limit, are ubiquitous in numerical simulations of quantum many-body systems. Although a rough estimate of these errors can be obtained from a sequence of finite-size results, a strict, quantitative bound on the magnitude of FSE is still missing. Here we derive rigorous upper bounds on the FSE of local observables in real-time quantum dynamics simulations initialized from a product state. In.

Comments / 0

Community Policy