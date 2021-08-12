Why One of This Year’s Top Performing Hedge Funds Isn’t Worried About Inflation or the Delta Variant

Shares of some of the major players in the booming technology sector have been hedge fund favorites since the pandemic, owing to these companies’ consistent product innovations and robust financials. And because the stock market is expected to remain highly volatile in the near term, we expect established tech players Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will continue to attract the interest of hedge funds. Read on.High demand for advanced technology products and solutions and an accelerated pace of digital transformation across almost every industry have helped well-established tech companies to generate rising sales and earnings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, hedge funds have invested heavily in the shares of these companies and gained significantly. In 2020, global hedge funds gained roughly 12%, their most substantial full-year returns since 2009.