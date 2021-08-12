Cancel
FAILURE: GSLV Mk II F10 - EOS-03 (aka GISAT-1) - SLP - 12 August 2021

 5 days ago

K.Sivan( ISRO chairman) is a good man, and there have been some impressive achievements under his direction, but there have been two major failures, the Vikram Lander, and now the GSLV F 10. The GSLV/GISAT-1 setback is particularly dismaying, because it was originally supposed to launch in March/2020, after being taken to the launch pad. Every angle should be looked at including Covid disruption problems, the supply chain and even sabotage. But overall responsibility would have to rest with ISRO and its chairman. So he should do the honourable thing and resign. JMT, needless to say.

#Eos#F10#Slp#Gslv Mk Ii#Isro#Gisat#Covid#Jmt
