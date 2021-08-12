Know Family Caregiver Helping Those Dealing with a Disability? Nominate them for "Helping Hands Award"
PACE Enterprises, which works locally with Stonewood's WorkAble Industries, has announced nominations for this year's "The Helping Hands Award." The Helping Hand Award is given to a family caregiver whose contribution is vital to the independence and quality of life of a person with a disability. The winner will receive a $500 cash award from the Brandon Stewart Memorial Fund and a commemorative plaque at an awards ceremony.connect-bridgeport.com
