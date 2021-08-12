Cancel
Know Family Caregiver Helping Those Dealing with a Disability? Nominate them for "Helping Hands Award"

 5 days ago

PACE Enterprises, which works locally with Stonewood's WorkAble Industries, has announced nominations for this year's "The Helping Hands Award." The Helping Hand Award is given to a family caregiver whose contribution is vital to the independence and quality of life of a person with a disability. The winner will receive a $500 cash award from the Brandon Stewart Memorial Fund and a commemorative plaque at an awards ceremony.

