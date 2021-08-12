Michigan recommends masks for businesses, as fears rise of fourth COVID wave
LANSING— As the Delta variant increases COVID cases in Michigan, the state is “strongly” encouraging employers to require masks for employees and visitors. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) announced its suggestion Thursday, based on the latest recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which establishes that even vaccinated people need to wear masks indoors in areas with high or substantial transmission rates.www.bridgemi.com
