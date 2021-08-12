Michigan recommends masks for businesses, as fears rise of fourth COVID wave

The delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a spike in new cases in Pennsylvania and nationwide, and some retail chains are once again asking employees and customers to mask up. Following the CDC’s announcement of new guidelines that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors, many businesses are returning to those policies. Those guidelines specify that the indoor masks for vaccinated people are called for in areas of substantial spread or worse. And according to this week’s numbers, that includes all of Dauphin, Cumberland, York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Adams counties.