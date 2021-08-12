Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Two new species of dinosaurs found in China, scientists say

whmi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Scientists have discovered two new species of dinosaurs in a region where dinosaur fossils had never been unearthed. Fossils from three different dinosaurs dating to the Early Cretaceous period, about 130 to 120 million years ago, recently were been uncovered in the Turpan-Hami Basin in northwest China, according to a study published Thursday in Nature Scientific Reports. Dinosaur fossils had never been reported there before, scientists said.

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaurs#South China#Turpan#Nature Scientific Reports#Brazilian#The National Museum#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Sciencekrcgtv.com

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
Sciencehypebeast.com

National Geographic Details New Evidence on Missing Ancient Continent Submerged Beneath New Zealand

National Geographic has just published a new article that takes a closer look at the mysterious eighth continent Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui. The idea of the eighth landmass presented itself as early as the mid-’90s, where Zealandia, a continent almost the size of Australia is submerged with New Zealand its only part to exist above sea level. “Continents are sort of like icebergs,” says study author Keith Klepeis, a structural geologist at the University of Vermont. “What you see at the surface is not really the full extent of the beast.”
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Sciencesciencealert.com

Alien-Like Sea Creatures Discovered at a Huge 'Jurassic Pompeii' Graveyard

Paleontologists have uncovered an enormous fossil graveyard of squiggly, alien-like Jurassic sea creatures beneath a limestone quarry in the UK's Cotswolds region. The fossil find includes perhaps tens of thousands of marine invertebrates called echinoderms - meaning "hedgehog skin" in Greek, and including the ancient ancestors of modern starfish, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and frilly-limbed sea lilies - immaculately preserved at all stages of their life cycles, the researchers said in a statement.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Scientists call for 'refreezing' of the Arctic

Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic. The arctic’s warming in the last 30 years could trigger disastrous changes to our weather systems. The Arctic has warmed at a rate that is three times faster than the global average. Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic as it is melting faster than...
AstronomyScience News

Dinosaur-killing asteroid may have made Earth’s largest ripple marks

The asteroid impact that slew the dinosaurs may have also indirectly sculpted the largest ripple marks ever found on Earth. A series of ridgelike structures more than three stories high and spaced nearly two Eiffel Towers apart appear to be buried about 1,500 meters beneath central Louisiana. The oversized features are megaripples shaped by a massive tsunami generated by the Chicxulub asteroid impact, researchers report in the Sept. 15 Earth and Planetary Science Letters.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The longest living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
AnimalsMaui News

Virus found in stranded Maui dolphin puts scientists on alert

While the human world is working tirelessly to control the impacts of the coronavirus, recent findings in the marine world are alerting scientists of a potential threat of the novel morbillivirus on Hawaii’s dolphins and whales. After two years of investigating the cause of death of a Fraser’s dolphin that...
WorldPosted by
ARTnews

Pristine Visigoth Sarcophagus Discovered at Ancient Roman Complex in Spain

A well-preserved Visigoth coffin has been unearthed by archaeologists at Los Villaricos in southeastern Spain. The University of Murcia (UMU) announced the find last month. The sandstone sarcophagus was uncovered during a two-week-long excavation last month led by UMU professor Rafael González Fernández, along with fellow researchers Francisco Fernández Matallana, José Antonio Zapata Parra, and José Javier Martínez García. The six-and-a-half-foot-long sarcophagus is intricately carved with a curving spiral motif. Ivy leaves decorate the lid. Inside the coffin, researchers discovered a set of human remains, with a possible second body laid at the other’s feet. “As we cleaned what looked like a sculptural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy