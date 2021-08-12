Cancel
Books & Literature

Love List: This cute story will subtly ease the back-to-school nerves

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s a mom life saver or a self care splurge, our Love List is full of finds we can’t keep to ourselves. The start of school is just a few weeks away, and little nerves might be on the rise. This children’s book has a sweet story line, and might help ease that back-to-school anxiety.

