Upgrade the family tent! This trailer is the perfect next step in size and cost

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Tents are some of backpacking’s biggest-ticket items, with two-person shelters routinely costing $400 or more. I set out to find what lower-cost but still high-quality options are available on the market. To be considered for review, the tents had to fit two people and cost $300 or less. At this price point, I was able to test offerings from both major and lesser-known tent manufacturers and keep the focus on affordability. As always, our evaluation occurs in the field, not on paper—from Hawaii to Colorado to Florida, we judged the tents based on our experiences and how their specs played out in practice. For example, while a tent may have a high peak height on paper, a pitch with narrow sidewalls and little livable space is less than ideal. On the other hand, a tent with a small footprint can feel larger if it has well-designed storage. In all cases of evaluation, we looked for the sweet spot between performance and price point. We do our best to explain our reasoning in the detailed reviews here. —Will McGough, Tents Category Manager.