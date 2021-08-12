Cancel
Morristown, TN

1641 OAK ST, Morristown, TN 37813

Citizen Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming 3 bedroom/ 1 bath 1296 sq. ft. home is close to city amenities. Newer flooring in living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms and extra room recently cleaned.New paint throughout. The extra room could be used as a dining room, office or den. Plenty of options. Fireplace present but owner has never used. HVAC system is two years old and roof is three years old. The carport is enclosed and currently used for storage. Fenced in yard with patio and fire pit for entertaining.

www.citizentribune.com

