Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, OH

Masks should be required for BG elementary & middle school students

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 5 days ago

Masks need to be required in Bowling Green schools this fall. Why? Because unless a student has a properly fitted N95 mask, a facial covering only provides limited protection from COVID to the wearer and many children cannot yet be vaccinated. Thus, if my child is wearing a mask, but those around my child are not wearing one, my child still has a fairly high risk of infection from those in the room. That is especially true because the delta variant of COVID is one of the most highly transmissible respiratory viruses that humans have recorded.

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Bowling Green, OH
Health
City
Delta, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Education
City
Bowling Green, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Middle Schools#N95 Mask#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 2

Community Policy