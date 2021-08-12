Masks should be required for BG elementary & middle school students

Masks need to be required in Bowling Green schools this fall. Why? Because unless a student has a properly fitted N95 mask, a facial covering only provides limited protection from COVID to the wearer and many children cannot yet be vaccinated. Thus, if my child is wearing a mask, but those around my child are not wearing one, my child still has a fairly high risk of infection from those in the room. That is especially true because the delta variant of COVID is one of the most highly transmissible respiratory viruses that humans have recorded.