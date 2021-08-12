Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

From Elizabeth City to China and Back Again: ECSU Sophomore Kenae Turner Explores the World

By Robert Kelly-Goss
ecsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransfer student Kenae Turner, far left, left her hometown of Elizabeth City to teach English in China for a year. She’s pictured with her host family. Kenae Turner is 20-years old and she’s already experienced more life than many of her fellow Elizabeth City State University students. A transfer student majoring in education, Ms. Turner has worked as a teacher in China, is learning Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean languages and has an intimate knowledge of the Chinese culture.

newsroom.ecsu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#State University#Japanese#Korean#Chinese#General Education Diploma#Ged#English#Christian#Buddhist#College Of The Albemarle#Ecsu#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
PetsBBC

There and back again: The epic adventures of China's wandering elephants

For the past 17 months, a wandering herd of elephants in China has embarked on an adventure of mammoth proportions. Now, after straying hundreds of kilometres from their nature reserve, the animals are on the final leg of their journey home, Chinese officials announced last week. From breaking into villagers'...
PoliticsBeaumont Enterprise

India, China pull back forces from another part of border

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from another area along their disputed border as part of moves to lower tensions amid a 15-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India's army said Friday. An Indian army statement said the disengagement process was carried...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

SW China's Chongqing slated to host Smart China Expo in August

CHONGQING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Smart China Expo is scheduled to commence on Aug. 23 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities. The three-day event highlighting industrial Internet is expected to attract more than 610 companies for both online and offline exhibitions, said Chen Jinshan, deputy mayor of Chongqing.
U.S. PoliticsEsquire

This Video of Afghans Desperately Clinging to a US Plane Is Horrifying. We'll All Forget About It Soon Enough.

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Russia: Afghan President Escaped With Four Cars and Helicopter Full of Cash

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to Russian state media. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it would be better to leave,” Ghani later said on Facebook in his first comments since fleeing Kabul. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Ghani headed to Uzbekistan, but his precise location remains unknown. “As for the collapse of the (outgoing) regime, it is most eloquently characterized by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan,” Russian embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko told Russian outlet RIA, according to Reuters.“Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

CNN reporter on Taliban: 'They’re chanting Death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time'. The Taliban will be blocked from claiming the estimated billions of dollars in Afghan reserves held in the United States. “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will...
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Israeli prime minister unleashes the controversy by saying that the elderly are in “mortal danger” if they do not get three times vaccinated against covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, sparked a controversy this Sunday on social networks, after warning that even older adults who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 are in “mortal danger” if they do not receive a third dose. “78 of the 79 Israelis who died last week did not...
MilitaryPosted by
Vice

Remains of Dead Afghan Found in Landing Gear of US Military Plane

Human remains have been found in the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force plane that took off from the Kabul airport, after Afghans were seen clambering onto evacuating aircraft in a desperate attempt to flee the country. The C-17 plane’s crew declared an emergency after its landing gear wouldn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy