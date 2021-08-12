'Home Alone' franchise to be revived on Disney+ with new film this holiday season

Over the course of the original four Scream films from director Wes Craven, audiences were treated to both obvious and subtle references to other corners of the horror genre, with co-director of the upcoming Scream Tyler Gillett recently pointing out that, while the film will be accessible to an entirely new generation, fans of the original franchise will be able to pick out Easter eggs that a casual viewer might not recognize. Given that the upcoming film comes a decade after the last installment hit theaters and that it's adopting the simple "Scream" title, it's clear that the upcoming endeavor won't merely replicate the formula that came before it. The new Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.