'Home Alone' franchise to be revived on Disney+ with new film this holiday season
The Home Alone franchise will be back this holiday season. A new adventure comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ November 12, 2021. Following in the footsteps of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister is Max Mercer, a young boy who's accidentally left behind while his family goes to Japan for the holidays. He must protect his family home from a trespassing married couple determined to steal a priceless heirloom.www.wbal.com
