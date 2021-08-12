Reviewed: Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Gave My Look a Subtle Pop

As someone who struggles with super sensitive and chronically dry skin, I tend to be ultra picky when it comes to face makeup. This is because many formulas tend to highlight my dry, flaky areas (like around my nose and mouth), and that, my friends, is never a cute look. On top of that, some foundations and tinted moisturizers contain ingredients that are simply too harsh for my highly reactive complexion. For this reason, I’m extremely conscious about what’s in the formulas I use. If it’s packed with drying ingredients and artificial fragrance, I’m not about it. When it comes to the face, makeup formulas I’m actually a fan of, well, they’re typically hydrating, dewy, skin-loving, and contain some level of sun protection. Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation, for instance, is hands-down one of my new favorite finds. And it meets all of the aforementioned criteria of what I look for in a foundation-type product.