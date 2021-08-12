Cancel
Christopher Griffin's Instagram Is a Black Queer Femme Wonderland Where Joy Comes First

By Keely Weiss
Byrdie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a regular browser of plantstagram, you may be already familiar with Christopher Griffin—or at least with their alter-ego, Plant Kween. A botanical dreamscape featuring countless shades of green, Griffin’s Instagram feed is basically a solid wall of plant parent goals. But their space is also so much more than that: It’s a Black queer femme wonderland where joy comes first every day. Just about every post features an image of one of Griffin’s lush "green gurls," Griffin’s beaming face, or both. I defy you to scroll through their profile and not feel a newfound zest for life as a result.

www.byrdie.com

