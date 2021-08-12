I Tried Peach & Lily's First-Ever Body Scrub—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Depending on weather conditions and propensity to sweating, dry shampoo may be essential to your hair care routine. While there's no shortage of options for the myriad of different hair types out there, there is one bottle that stands out as among the rest due to its magical cleansing benefits: Living Proof's PhD Dry Shampoo. If you've yet to experience the magic of the formula firsthand, it's become a cult favorite (boasting over 3,000 Sephora reviews) for its lightweight texture, intoxicating scent, and ability to actually cleanse along with condition the hair without weighing it down. And now, five years after the first bestselling formula launched, Living Proof is releasing a new-and-improved edition. The PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo launched this morning, featuring an updated "lighter" scent and "optimized" conditioning ingredients that work even harder to eliminate activated powder residue — aka it still has all the classic oil/sweat/odor-fighting qualities as its popular predecessor but with amped up softness, natural shine, and "fresh-out-of-the-shower" feel. (Other superpowers include being safe for color-treated hair, plus adding a shine-boosting, softening effect that is virtually unheard of when it comes to dry shampoo.) Below, read up on our review of the new release as two R29 Shopping team members (a dry shampoo newbie and a Living Proof superfan) test it out IRL.