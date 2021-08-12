Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Pregnant With Thyroid Disease? 5 Treatment Changes to Know About

By Caroline T. Nguyen, MD,
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch can change in a woman's life as she prepares for and lives through pregnancy, including treatment for existing conditions. How is management different for patients with Hashimoto thyroiditis, Graves disease, or thyroid cancer who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant? Here are five important treatment changes to know about.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Hormone#Thyroid Disease#Thyroid Cancer#Thyroid Peroxidase#T3#Lt4#Ptu#Mmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Recent Treatment Advances in Retinal Disease

Ophthalmologists highlight recent treatment advances in diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Albert J. Augustin, MD: I would like to move forward to the next topic of our conversation, the pipeline and future outlook of drug and device therapy. Let’s start with some recent advances. Dr Peto, can you comment on the Yutiq [fluocinolone acetonide] intravitreal implant?
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Treatments for Alzheimer's disease emerge

Few of life's experiences evoke greater apprehension than a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Virtually unknown to the public until the 1980s, it is alone among the 10 most common fatal diseases of developed nations in lacking a disease-modifying treatment. AD affects people of all ethnicities; in the United States, African Americans have twice the prevalence of European Americans (1). The cumulative financial cost to society of late-life dementias (of which AD comprises ∼60%) is estimated to exceed those of heart disease and cancer (2). This dismal reality may now be changing. The properties of the key proteins comprising the amyloid plaques [amyloid-β (Aβ)] and neurofibrillary tangles (tau) that define the neuropathology of AD have been identified. Coupled with extensive genetic studies, a sequence of lesion formation in brain networks serving memory and cognition is suggested. Antibodies that target these proteins are in advanced trials, and aducamumab, which clears Aβ, was recently approved, though not without controversy.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

Everything To Know About the Latest Neck Care Treatments—Because There Are Many

Journalist Nora Ephron is not the only woman who feels bad about her neck; I, too, have become fixated on the tree trunk-like rings I've acquired over the years (count them, and you'll know how old I am!), which has been punctuated by the digitally amped-up year that COVID-19 forced. It's for this reason that skin care experts tell me the neck is a central point of concern for many people around the US.
Cecilia, KYspectrumnews1.com

House panel examines treatments, cures for neurodegenerative diseases

WASHINGTON — For the millions of Americans with brain diseases and disorders, many of them incurable and degenerative, life often is filled with challenges and uncertainty. 34-year-old Kala Booth of Cecilia, Kentucky is the fourth generation in her family to have Huntington’s Disease, a brain disorder caused by a defective gene that impacts movement, mood and thinking skills.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 and Thyroid Diseases: A Bidirectional Impact

Context: COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which has become the most lethal and rapidly moving pandemic since the Spanish influenza of 1918–1920, is associated with thyroid diseases. Methods: References were identified through searches of PubMed and MEDLINE for articles published from Jan 1, 2019 to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves New Treatment For Pompe Disease

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) for intravenous infusion to treat patients 1 year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Patients with Pompe disease have an enzyme deficiency that leads to the accumulation of a...
CancerEurekAlert

Role of nanotechnology in diagnosis and regenerative treatment of cardiovascular disease

Nanomedicinal Approaches Towards Cardiovascular Disease is a simple. Informative reference on cardiovascular Nano medicine for scholars, healthcare professionals and nanotechnology enthusiasts, alike, which provides holistic knowledge on the subject in a single volume. Book introduces Nano medicine regenerative medicine in cardiovascular disease, cardiovascular diagnosis and therapeutics. It includes 13 chapters...
CancerMedicalXpress

Positive preliminary data on CRISPR treatment for blood diseases

A collaborative team of researchers, including Stephan Grupp, MD, Ph.D., Cell Therapy and Transplant Section Chief and Medical Director of the Cell and Gene Therapy Laboratory at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and pioneer of the first cellular immunotherapy in childhood cancer, recently presented preliminary data showing that a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for inherited blood disorders is safe and effective.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Hearts of Stone: Calcific Aortic Stenosis and Antiresorptive Agents for Osteoporosis

The body has developed many failsafe systems to prevent calcification in soft tissues, probably because even tiny amounts of mineral in the wrong places, such as the cardiac valves, can be fatal. Natural inhibitors of calcification include pyrophosphate, fetuin, osteoprotegerin, and MGP (matrix γ-carboxyglutamic acid protein). It comes as a surprise, then, that cardiovascular calcification is so prevalent, even when most other soft tissues are spared. One possibility is that this pathological process derives from a purposeful response to chronic infection and inflammation that evolved in preantibiotic eras from a need to destroy invading parasites and microbes that resist cellular immune mechanisms, such as Toxoplasma gondii or Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This tertiary immune strategy is production of new bone tissue to form a shell that surrounds and confines an infectious organism. A nearly identical process occurs in response to cancer, abscesses, and foreign bodies, such as surgical sponges. This last-ditch response to many circumstances seems to have long-standing, chronic inflammation as its common feature. In many cases in the context of modern human cardiovascular systems, the invading "organisms" might be lipoprotein particles rather than parasites, and the results may be life-threatening rather than protective. In the aorta, calcification impairs the Windkessel phenomenon, reducing cardiac pump function. In valves, it tethers leaflet excursion, leading to functional obstruction.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Selpercatinib Shows Promise as Valuable Treatment Option for Patients With RET-Mutated Thyroid Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD, discussed the case of a 58-year-old patient with RET-mutated thyroid cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD, associate professor, Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology and assistant professor, OtolaryngologyClinical Director, Research in Head and Neck Clinical Director, Center for Personalized Cancer Therapeutics in The Tisch Cancer Institute at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, discussed the case of a 58-year-old patient with RET-mutated thyroid cancer.
Diseases & Treatmentshumblemusings.com

Gum Disease Treatment: What Are the Options?

Are you experiencing chronic bad breath, swollen red gums, or sensitive, even wiggly teeth? You may fall into the surprisingly high metric of 47% of Americans who have gum disease. Fortunately, there are gum disease treatments out there. In this article, we’ll cover all your options for treating gum disease,...
HealthMedscape News

Increased Risk of Rheumatoid Arthritis Among Patients With Endometriosis

Yu-Hao Xue; Liang-Tian You; Hsin-Fu Ting; Yu-Wen Chen; Zi-Yun Sheng; Yi-Dong Xie; Yu-Hsun Wang; Jeng-Yuan Chiou; James Cheng-Chung Wei. Objectives: Autoimmunity may play a role in endometriosis. The association between endometriosis and RA remains unknown. This study was conducted to identify any evidence for this relationship. Methods: This 13-year, nationwide,...
Women's Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

More Pregnant Women Seeking Treatment for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi

More pregnant women are seeking treatment for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi than at any other point in the pandemic as the delta variant causes cases to surge. Dr. Men-Jean Lee is the Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at University Health Partners of Hawaiʻi. She’s coordinating care for pregnant women with COVID-19 at Kapiʻolani, Straub, and Queen's medical centers on Oʻahu.
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

Map of kidney disease genes could lead to new treatments

A new study provides one of the clearest pictures to date of the genetic underpinnings of chronic kidney disease. Researchers have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy