Pregnant With Thyroid Disease? 5 Treatment Changes to Know About

The body has developed many failsafe systems to prevent calcification in soft tissues, probably because even tiny amounts of mineral in the wrong places, such as the cardiac valves, can be fatal. Natural inhibitors of calcification include pyrophosphate, fetuin, osteoprotegerin, and MGP (matrix γ-carboxyglutamic acid protein). It comes as a surprise, then, that cardiovascular calcification is so prevalent, even when most other soft tissues are spared. One possibility is that this pathological process derives from a purposeful response to chronic infection and inflammation that evolved in preantibiotic eras from a need to destroy invading parasites and microbes that resist cellular immune mechanisms, such as Toxoplasma gondii or Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This tertiary immune strategy is production of new bone tissue to form a shell that surrounds and confines an infectious organism. A nearly identical process occurs in response to cancer, abscesses, and foreign bodies, such as surgical sponges. This last-ditch response to many circumstances seems to have long-standing, chronic inflammation as its common feature. In many cases in the context of modern human cardiovascular systems, the invading "organisms" might be lipoprotein particles rather than parasites, and the results may be life-threatening rather than protective. In the aorta, calcification impairs the Windkessel phenomenon, reducing cardiac pump function. In valves, it tethers leaflet excursion, leading to functional obstruction.