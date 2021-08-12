Mr. Gerald Michael Wood, Sr. of Greenwood, Florida and formerly of Halifax, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 6th at Jackson Hospital. He was 55 years old. He leaves treasured memories with his wife of 21 years, Veronica Renee Wood of Greenwood, Florida; four children, Gerald Michael Wood, Jr. of Red Oak, Virginia, Jamal Amaris Wood, Amaris Azavia Wood and Quinana De’Jesus of Greenwood, Florida; his mother, Beulah Wood of Wylliesburg, Virginia; two brothers, Frederick Lee Wood and Martin William Wood both of Wylliesburg, Virginia; one sister, Tracey Ann Harris of Keysville, Virginia; seven aunts, two uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.