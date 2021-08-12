Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US official: US troops to help evacuate embassy in Kabul

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#President Of Afghanistan#Taliban#Ap#The U S Embassy#The State Department#Afghans#Americans#Ministry Of Defense#Canadian#The Associated Press#Pentagon#The Marine Corps#Air Force#Special Immigrant Visa#Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Army
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Russia: Afghan President Escaped With Four Cars and Helicopter Full of Cash

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to Russian state media. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it would be better to leave,” Ghani later said on Facebook in his first comments since fleeing Kabul. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Ghani headed to Uzbekistan, but his precise location remains unknown. “As for the collapse of the (outgoing) regime, it is most eloquently characterized by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan,” Russian embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko told Russian outlet RIA, according to Reuters.“Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac.”
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sundaydeclared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community. Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the...
Posted by
Vice

Remains of Dead Afghan Found in Landing Gear of US Military Plane

Human remains have been found in the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force plane that took off from the Kabul airport, after Afghans were seen clambering onto evacuating aircraft in a desperate attempt to flee the country. The C-17 plane’s crew declared an emergency after its landing gear wouldn’t...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Petraeus shoots down Biden's claim Afghan army wouldn't fight

Retired Gen. David Petraeus, who at one time led U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said President Biden 's assertion that the Afghan army had little interest in fighting off the Taliban without the backing of U.S. forces is incorrect. "Afghan soldiers fought and died in huge numbers over the course of...
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Embassy in Kabul instructs US citizens to shelter in place

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, is instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place amid reports that the city’s airport is under fire. “The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy