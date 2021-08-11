Centralia Considers Cornhole Courts to Replace Closed Borst Park Wading Pool

The City of Centralia is considering replacing the closed wading pool located at Fort Borst Park with a pair of cornhole courts.

The 1,900-square-foot pool was closed in 2008 due to fiscal restraints caused by the recession. With broader improvements underway at the park, Community Development Director Emil Pierson said the advisory board began discussion on the idea at their June and July meetings after being asked to make a recommendation on what to do with the facility.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Pierson presented the city council with some preliminary outlines of what the two courts could look like, noting that the project could be done fairly quickly and inexpensively.

“We actually think we could do this this offseason. So, do it this year, toward the end of the budget year so we know how much things cost … We love the adaptive use of this area and we think it’ll be an enormous hit with something that’s permanent and that could be there year round,” Pierson said.

The city would leave the fence in place for safety and the five benches located in the pool area. The work would include jackhammering out the pool area, filling in the area with gravel and then filling it out with concrete. The boards could be either metal, concrete or wood, and Pierson said they could install lights on a timer for the courts.

Pierson said the city is also considering installing ladder toss posts at all its picnic shelters in Fort Borst Park and Riverside Park. They’re also looking at installing cornhole toss boards at other locations.

Having these games would be a great utility in advertising rental shelters during the summer months and would give park goers more things to do, according to the city.

