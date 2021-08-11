Cancel
Centralia, WA

Centralia College Receives Over $2 Million to Support Local Students

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
Centralia College campus

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Centralia College $2.28 million over five years to support the TRIO Talent Search (TS) program for middle and high school students in Lewis and south Thurston counties.

TRIO TS currently serves 825 middle and high school students in Centralia, Chehalis, Mossyrock, Napavine, Onalaska, Pe Ell, Rainier, Rochester, Toledo, and Winlock. Two-thirds of those students are first-generation college students from low-income backgrounds.

“These funds allow us to provide academic monitoring and advising, career exploration, and help with college planning and applications or with financial aid and scholarships,” said Liisa Preslan, Centralia College TRIO director in a news release. “As students head back to the classroom from remote learning, they need additional support. We are excited that we can be there for them at this critical time to offer great services like 24/7 online tutoring in over 300 subjects to help them get back on track.”

Over the last five years, 96% of students in the program have graduated from high school and 68% have gone on to college.

Centralia College has offered the Talent Search program since 1985 and it is the largest program in the state.

For more information on TRIO TS program at Centralia College, call 360-623-8969 or visit centralia.edu/resources/trio-programs/ts.aspx.

