W.F. West Class of 1971 Celebrates 50-Year Reunion, Recalls Differences Between Their Education and High School Today

Jeff Smith tosses flower petals toward Sharon Dowd during the ASB election in the spring of 1971.

The Chehalis School District’s “student achievement initiative” outlines a goal to have 60% of the W.F. West High School class of 2022 go on to earn some form of a post-high school credential. That can mean a bachelor’s or associate’s degree, apprenticeship certification, military service or vocational education.

It’s an ambitious goal for a public high school, and has required the district to target specific problems that prevent students from attaining those post graduation goals.

One of those targeted solutions has been the hiring of college prep adviser Kerri Chaput, who forms relationships with each student toward the end of their K-12 careers. She helps each student apply for the post-high school program that’s right for them. One of the benefits of this initiative in the school was reported on by The Chronicle earlier this year: 100% of W.F. West’s 2020 graduates were accepted into a post secondary education program.

But this level of intervention was not around 50 years ago.

As the W.F. West class of 1971 gathers for its half-century reunion this weekend, they will celebrate the success of many classmates. Their class accounts for doctors, food bank managers, restaurateurs and otherwise involved community members across Lewis County. What educational obstacles did they overcome to enter these positions? How can those barriers be lowered for younger generations of students?

In 1971, the adviser's job was not to determine how to get students to go to college, but to determine whether or not they were worthy of that track.

In an interview with The Chronicle, 1971 grad and Greater Chehalis Food Bank Manager Jeff Smith recalled one of his visits with the adviser where he was negatively compared to two of the top students in his class.

“His home life wasn’t that great, you know? So you’ve got a kid that doesn’t have a lot of support from home and then you’ve got a counselor telling you that, yeah. Luckily, he was really good in athletics,” Smith’s wife Janis said.

That was echoed by Dennis LaPine, a 1971 classmate who is one of four generations of Chehalis School District graduates.

“I graduated in '71. My wife Patti graduated in '73. And then our oldest daughter Heidi graduated in '95 and Heather, our youngest daughter, graduated in '97 and most recently our granddaughter, Shelby Johnson, graduated this year in 2021,” LaPine said, adding of his experience: “There wasn’t a lot of encouragement at all (to go to college) and you know, looking back on it, it’s pretty sad. Because I think if there were, it could have helped benefit not only the student, but the community that they ended up settling in.”

Smith and LaPine’s backgrounds are similar: They both come from working class families. Both theorized that their socioeconomic status accounted for the adviser’s discouragement against pursuing a post-secondary education.

But 50 years have brought positive, noticeable change that Smith and LaPine have seen through their family members in the district.

LaPine’s granddaughter was involved in robotics and art and is starting her post-high school education at Centralia College. Smith’s daughter teaches photography at W.F. West, and his son is beginning a fellowship in trauma surgery.

The glass ceiling of not being determined “college material” wasn’t a factor for those students like it was for the class of 1971.

“I think they saw that they could do whatever they wanted … They were supported at school,” Janis said. “Where I think a lot of at the time we were in school, a lot of kids didn't believe that.”

On Saturday, reunion-goers will have the chance to see these changes up close in a tour of the new elementary schools and W.F. West put on by the Chehalis Foundation.

They will see the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) wing, the career and technical education (CTE) wing and receive a presentation on the student achievement initiative.

“Sometimes people get in that mindset that it's just about STEM students and it's not. This is about every student,” said the Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins. “We have over 26 CTE classes at W.F. West, so sometimes there might be that feeling in the community that there might not be that focus there but we do have a great focus, and it’s something that we know we have to provide.”

Collins noted there are great opportunities ahead of the district and the foundation to continue breaking stigmas about what students are capable of.

“They have really good teachers, from bottom to top,” Janis said.

“That probably starts with good administrators and with people that are supportive of the schools and vote for the levies and pass the bonds. I mean, it makes a huge difference.”