Ennis, MT

Grizzly attack near Ennis

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/12/21. Two hikers receive minor injuries following an encounter with a sow grizzly bear, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reported. The attack occurred on the evening of Aug. 10 around 8:30 p.m. while the hikers were in the Bear Creek area in the Madison Mountains just southeast of Ennis. They were able to deploy bear spray and leave the site with relatively minor injuries. Because the sow was with her cubs, an investigation of the attack stated that she was mostly likely acting out of defense and officials from FWP placed signage around the trail to warn other recreationists.

