Climate change and Gianforte

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/12/21. A report released on Aug. 9 established a connection between climate change and human influence, stating that immediate action is needed in order to spare the planet’s population from the dire outcomes of ongoing climate disasters and warming temperatures. Gov. Greg Gianforte, when interviewed by Montana Free Press, stated that he believes the climate is changing, has interest in following data trends and says that “American ingenuity” can help mitigate it.

