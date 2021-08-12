Climate change and Gianforte

There it was, “July, the hottest month in recorded history.” Part of that reason is asphalt. One hundred plus years ago we were still riding around on horses on dirt trails and roads then along came this thing called a car and asphalt-covered roads. Asphalt is currently killing us in many ways. Wells have to be drilled 100+ feet deeper because asphalt is not allowing rainwater to soak into the ground, replenishing groundwater. Think about that, 100+ feet of groundwater missing.