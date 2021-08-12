Northeast Michigan lost 4% of population

ALPENA — Northeast Michigan lost 2,472 residents, or about 4% of its population, between the 2010 and 2020 federal censuses, according to data released Thursday. State legislatures and (as is the case in Michigan) independent redistricting panels will use the community-level data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau to redraw congressional and legislative districts. The changes could help determine which party controls Congress and the state Legislature after the 2022 midterm elections.