The Stairs

orlandoweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frightening tale about a group of hikers hunted by a sinister presence in the woods. Twenty years after the mysterious disappearance of an 11-year-old boy and his grandfather, a group of friends find themselves along the same trail, unaware of a long-forgotten evil lurking just beyond the tree line. What started as a week-long adventure with friends, quickly turns into a terrifying fight for survival as they come face to face with the thing that nightmares are made of.

www.orlandoweekly.com

Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
Economynny360.com

Landlord finds herself pulled into renter’s drama

I’m a retired widow who took in a renter in his 60s a few years ago. At the time, he had moved from another part of the state for a job that lasted only four months. As a result, he could no longer pay his full rent. I empathized with his situation and couldn’t throw him out to live in his car. The man is clean and respectful of my home as well as my personal space. He has sent countless resumes around for a job, with no luck.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

This Florida home comes with a massive, handmade cat jungle for $275K

Everybody loves their pets but some people love their pets. We're talking matching outfits love. Let them lick them on their face love. Turn over half of their home in service of a handmade cat jungle gym love. While we can't say if the owners of this Hollywood, FL home did the former, we know for a fact they built the latter.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Combat SportsPosted by
97X

Road Rage Fight Ends With Respect

There's always been a running joke about how men can be mad enough to fight each other, beating one another to a pulp, but then you'll see them immediately walking away as new best friends. A video shared by Barstool Sports this weekend showed exactly that. Some sort of incident...
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Just Walked in on My Husband Spanking Our 2-Year-Old

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Two years ago, my husband I welcomed our first and only child into the world. She’s a bright and very funny 2-year-old that we love with all of our heart. Predictably, she deals with the “Terrible Twos” and can be quite awful at times. I was shocked one day when I noticed my husband spanking our daughter pretty hard. Granted, we never had a discussion about spanking previously, but he just shook it off by saying the only kids who don’t get spanked are the “spoiled and soft ones,” and this is for her own good. I’m vehemently against this, but in his defense, I’ve noticed that her outbursts have lessened around him at least. Should I say something or let it go?
orlandoweekly.com

Reminiscence

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?
Moviesorlandoweekly.com

Paw Patrol: The Movie

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

