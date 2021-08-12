Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Xywav Oral Solution for Idiopathic Hypersomnia in Adults

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XywavÂ® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults.1 The company plans to make Xywav available to patients with idiopathic hypersomnia later this year following Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) implementation.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

