Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Xywav Oral Solution for Idiopathic Hypersomnia in Adults
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XywavÂ® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults.1 The company plans to make Xywav available to patients with idiopathic hypersomnia later this year following Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) implementation.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0