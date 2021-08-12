Cancel
CannabisNewsBreaks "“ The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Alkaline88(R) Adds Flagship Product for Strategic Hospitality Channel Expansion

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country's largest independent alkaline water company, today announced that it is expanding its eco-friendly aluminum product line with a new 750-ml (25.3-ounce) bottle. "On-premises bottled water consumption is a billion-dollar-a-year market that has very few alkaline water offerings. We expect to change that in a hurry," said Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Alkaline88's new 750ml, fully recyclable and refillable aluminum bottle will be a flagship product for our strategic expansion into the billion-dollar hospitality channel. The Alkaline Water Company recently hired Gary Bliss as our new director of Hospitality. He has decades of experience and a phenomenal track record in the industry. He has already approached numerous on-premises establishments where our 750ml white aluminum would be an ideal eco-friendly product for their venues. Consumers will soon be able to enjoy Smooth Hydration(R) at hotels, bars, restaurants, gyms, and other popular on-site venues. As we roll out our first-ever traditional marketing campaign, we know that more customers will be looking for Alkaline88 as their water of choice."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

