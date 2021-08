The Ripple price prediction is getting more comfortable as the price pushes above $1.05 with a daily increase of over 8.9%. XRP/USD settles above $1.085 amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market as the coin has gained nearly 9% in the recent 24 hours and touches the intraday high at $1.089 before retreating to $1.052. Yesterday, the Ripple price had previously dropped after the cryptocurrency failed to overcome resistance at the $1.049 level which caused it to roll over and fall.