VACANCY NOTICE 2021-2022 The U...

VACANCY NOTICE 2021-2022 The Unatego Central School District is accepting applications for the following vacancies for the 2021-2022 school year. .5 FTE Speech-Language Pathologist School Social Worker Middle School Academic Intervention Teacher w/Literacy background Middle&High School Teachers Aides Part-time Elementary Lunch&Recess Monitors Part-time Food Service Helper/Dishwasher Substitutes-All Areas To apply: call 607-988-5038 or www.unatego.org for application. Send application&resume to: Dr. David Richards, Superintendent.marketplace.thedailystar.com
