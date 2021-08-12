Cancel
VACANCY NOTICE 2021-2022 The U...

Daily Star
 5 days ago

VACANCY NOTICE 2021-2022 The Unatego Central School District is accepting applications for the following vacancies for the 2021-2022 school year. .5 FTE Speech-Language Pathologist School Social Worker Middle School Academic Intervention Teacher w/Literacy background Middle&High School Teachers Aides Part-time Elementary Lunch&Recess Monitors Part-time Food Service Helper/Dishwasher Substitutes-All Areas To apply: call 607-988-5038 or www.unatego.org for application. Send application&resume to: Dr. David Richards, Superintendent.

Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Public Notice: Deseret/Oasis Cemetery Board Vacancy 8/4/21

The Board of Millard County Commission hereby gives notice of vacancies on the Deseret/Oasis Cemetery Board. Interested persons must reside within the boundaries of the district. Appointments will be four (4) year terms and will be made during the regular scheduled Commission Meeting held Tuesday, August 17, 2021. If you...
JobsDaily Star

ONC BOCES currently has the fo...

ONC BOCES currently has the following vacancies: Student Programs Supervisor Behavior Specialist Occupational Therapist Consultant Teacher School Psychologist English as a New Language Teacher Spanish Teacher Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Art Teacher Physical Education Teacher: Long-term Substitute Practical Nursing Instructor Certified Nursing Assistant Instructor Licensed Teaching Assistants Teacher Aide Special Education Training Specialist Please visit www.oncboces.org/jobs for a complete list of openings, job descriptions and application information. EOE.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven Public Schools SC Vacancy

The Town of Fairhaven is seeking one Fairhaven Resident to serve on the School Committee for the Fairhaven Public Schools to fill a vacant seat. The interested party must be registered to vote in the Town of Fairhaven. This elected position will be appointed jointly by the School Committee for the Fairhaven Public Schools and the Board of Selectman to fill the vacancy until the term expires.
Delhi, NYDaily Star

Part Time Apartment Maintenanc...

Part Time Apartment Maintenance Technician (20hours per week) needed for Delhi Manor Apartments, a 32-unit rental community in Delhi, New York. Please reply to this message with a copy of your Resume.Starting pay of $18 per hour, more with necessary experience. Please email resume to MIKE@GWAFFORDABLE.COM or CALL 301-412-1090 Minimum Maintenance Technician Qualifications Required: Knowledge of and skills in general building maintenance and repair Knowledge of and skills in carpentry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical trades as needed to carry out routine building maintenance and repair.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Oneo...

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Oneonta hereby announces its fiscal years 2021 through 2023 goal of 1.67% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) airport construction contracts. The proposed goals and rationale are available for inspection between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the City of Oneonta, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 for 30 days from the date of this publication.Â Comments on the DBE goal will be accepted for thirty (30) days from the date of this publication and can be sent to John Janitz, City of Oneonta, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 (607) 432-0410.
Tega Cay, SCtegacaysc.org

Committee Vacancy

The City currently has an opening on the Board of Zoning Appeals, which meets monthly on the third Thursday at 7:00 p.m. if there are cases to be heard. Title 6, Chapter 29 of the Code of Laws, South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Act, as amended, requires that all local governments establish a Board of Zoning Appeals as part of the administrative mechanism designed to enforce the zoning ordinance. The powers of the board are limited to three specific subject matter areas:
Green, OHDaily Record

Here's what's new in Green Local for the 2021-'22 school year

Schools: Green Elementary School, Green Middle School, Smithville High School. Start date: Aug. 18 for grades 1 through 12; Aug. 19 for kindergarten boys; Aug. 20 for kindergarten girls. All kindergarten students will report to school on Aug. 23. New faces:. Katy Smith – elementary guidance counselor. Jodi Staggs –...
Politicsgrantcountyreview.com

Notice, August 2021

The Milbank Housing Authority announces the 45-day public comment period relating to the proposed 2021 Administrative Plan. The comment period runs from August 4, 2021, through September 17, 2021. Written comments to be considered by the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners may be mailed to Milbank Housing Authority, 309 S Main St Milbank, SD 57252, postmarked no later than September 17, 2021. The Administrative plan is available for review during normal business hours at the Housing Authority Office. A public hearing will be held on October 21,2021 at a meeting of the Milbank Housing Authority Board of Commissioners at Pizza Ranch/Back Room, Milbank SD 57252, scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm.
Educationmtwp.net

Notice: Manheim Township School District Anticipated School Board Vacancy

Effective August 3, 2021, the Board of School Directors of the Manheim Township School District received notice of an anticipated board member vacancy that will be accepted at the August 19, 2021 Board Meeting. In accordance with the School Laws of Pennsylvania, the remaining members of the Board intend to fill the vacancy at a public meeting within thirty (30) days. The individual appointed will serve the remainder of the open term until December 2021.
CollegesWNEM

MCC using federal funds to forgive past due balances for students

Mott Community College is paying off students’ unpaid tuition and fee balances that are past due for semesters in the past year. The one-time forgiveness for students is effective immediately. This does not apply to student loans. Past due balances will be removed from student accounts and credit monitoring agencies, the college said.
Walton, NYDaily Star

Fair News: Aug. 17, 2021

WALTON — Out of an abundance of caution for its employees, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital announced Friday, Aug. 13, that it will not staff its booth at the Delaware County Fair this year because of the uptick in COVID cases. The fair opened Monday, Aug. 16, and will continue through...
Brookings, SDbrookingscountysd.gov

Notice of Public Hearing: Ordinance 2021-05

ORDINANCE 2021-05 An Ordinance Amending Ordinance #21-01: An Ordinance Establishing a County Housing and Redevelopment Commission for the Administration of HUD Section Eight (8) Existing Certificate, Voucher, Moderate Rehabilitation and Other Related Housing Programs. The Brookings County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and second reading on...
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

Special Events Funding for 2021-2022

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Venues & Events has approved Special Events funding contracts for 2021-2022 totaling $96,000 for 15 organizations to produce events throughout Tacoma. These events are free, all ages events, which reflect many of the diverse communities and cultures throughout the City of Tacoma. Music, performing arts, youth...
Robinson, TXrobinsontexas.org

Public Hearing Notice for FY 2021-2022 Budget & Tax Rate

The Robinson City Council will conduct a Public Hearing at 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to receive public input regarding the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The public may attend the meeting in person or virtually at the following link: https://bit.ly/Aug172021SpecialMeeting. Additional information regarding meetings for the City of Robinson can be found on the city calendar here.
Educationbuncombeschools.org

Back to School 2021-2022

We are so excited to welcome our students back to school for the 2021-2022 school year!. We will hold our new student orientation on Thursday, August 19 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Student schedules will be available in PowerSchool on Monday, August 16. High school courses will be listed...
Educationhoustonisd.org

2021-2022 Registration Information

All Grades: August 9—10 & 12 -13, 2021 from 9am – 1pm. In order to ENROLL at Madison High School, a student MUST:. Be zoned to Madison High School (Click HERE to see if you are zoned to Madison HS) OR must have an approved transfer to Madison High School.
Marshall, TXmarshalltexas.net

Notice About 2021 Tax Rates

This notice concerns the 2021 property tax rates for the City of Marshall. This notice provides information about two tax rates used in adopting the current tax year’s tax rate. The no-new-revenue tax rate would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years. In most cases, the voter-approval tax rate is the highest tax rate a taxing unit can adopt without holding an election. In each case, these rates are calculated by dividing the total amount of taxes by the current taxable value with adjustments as required by state law. The rates are given per $100 of property value.
Austin County, TXSealy News Onlines

2021-2022 school supply lists

It's time for back-to-school shopping! Attached, find school supply lists for Austin County's public schools. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
San Antonio, TXalamoheightstx.gov

FY2021-2022 Proposed Budget and Notice of Tax Rate

A public hearing will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 6116 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 and via Zoom for FY2021-2022 Budget and Tax Rate. On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers and via Zoom by dialing...
Edmeston, NYDaily Star

Public Meetings: Aug. 12-13, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street. Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library. Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall,...

