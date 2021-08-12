Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

City to Require Employees and Visitors to Wear Masks in City Buildings

Posted by 
Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio
 5 days ago

City to Require Employees and Visitors to Wear Masks in City Buildings

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced that starting Monday, August 16, 2021, all employees and visitors to city buildings must wear masks, regardless of vaccine status. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control placed Franklin County in the highest level for COVID-19 transmission. A large majority of those who have recently contracted the COVID-19 virus have been infected with the Delta variant. Preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected (breakthrough cases) with the Delta variant can be infectious and can spread the virus to others.

“The vaccine remains our best tool in the fight against COVID-19. Masks add an extra layer of protection to employees and visitors to our buildings,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “It is crucial that we all work together and do all that we can to assure that our city can reopen fully and our kids can go back to in-person school.”

Evidence suggests that K-12 schools that have strictly implemented prevention strategies including wearing masks have been able to safely open for in-person instruction and remain open. Because children under 12 are not eligible for vaccines at this time, it is imperative that all who can, get the vaccine to protect young people.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts strongly suggests that all who are able get a vaccine and wear a mask.

“The Delta variant is extremely contagious, and we must do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect health,” said Dr. Roberts. “The best way to protect yourself is to layer prevention measures. Get vaccinated and wear a mask when you are indoors or in crowded settings.”

To find a free COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on COVID-19, visit columbus.gov/coronavirus, covid-19.myfcph.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Comments / 0

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

74
Followers
35
Post
20
Views
ABOUT

Columbus is the state capital and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Ohio. With a population estimated at 898,553 in 2019, it is the 14th-most populous city in the U.S., the second-most populous city in the Midwest after Chicago, and the third-most populous state capital.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

New CDC Guidance Recommends Masks for Fully Vaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently released new guidance on masks. The CDC states that if you’re fully vaccinated in an indoor public place, in an area with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rate, it is recommended to wear a mask. Guthrie County Health Services Director Jotham Arber tells Raccoon Valley Radio the reason behind the CDC guidance.
Decatur City, IAWAAY-TV

Decatur City Schools to begin requiring mask-wearing on Monday

Starting on Monday all Decatur City Schools, students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in school and on buses regardless of vaccination status. This will be in effect through Sept. 3. School officials say they are following the number of positive Covid cases in schools and believe...
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings

WINCHESTER — Just when you thought it was safe to go back inside Rouss City Hall without a face mask, City Manager Dan Hoffman has announced that, effective immediately, all employees and visitors to Winchester government buildings are once again required to mask up before entering. “We will be going...
Charleston, WVWOWK

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

These stores have reinstated their mask policies following CDC guidelines reversal

Following a reversal of guidelines regarding mask-wearing made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple U.S. retailers and food chains have announced they’re reinstating their mask policies. On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing, stating that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy