City to Require Employees and Visitors to Wear Masks in City Buildings

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced that starting Monday, August 16, 2021, all employees and visitors to city buildings must wear masks, regardless of vaccine status. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control placed Franklin County in the highest level for COVID-19 transmission. A large majority of those who have recently contracted the COVID-19 virus have been infected with the Delta variant. Preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected (breakthrough cases) with the Delta variant can be infectious and can spread the virus to others.

“The vaccine remains our best tool in the fight against COVID-19. Masks add an extra layer of protection to employees and visitors to our buildings,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “It is crucial that we all work together and do all that we can to assure that our city can reopen fully and our kids can go back to in-person school.”

Evidence suggests that K-12 schools that have strictly implemented prevention strategies including wearing masks have been able to safely open for in-person instruction and remain open. Because children under 12 are not eligible for vaccines at this time, it is imperative that all who can, get the vaccine to protect young people.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts strongly suggests that all who are able get a vaccine and wear a mask.

“The Delta variant is extremely contagious, and we must do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect health,” said Dr. Roberts. “The best way to protect yourself is to layer prevention measures. Get vaccinated and wear a mask when you are indoors or in crowded settings.”

To find a free COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on COVID-19, visit columbus.gov/coronavirus, covid-19.myfcph.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.