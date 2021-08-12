Cancel
Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership With the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Lottery Corporation ("CLC") as its sports betting operations partner for the CLC's soon-to-launch sports wagering business. Through this 10-year agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, RSI will serve as the CLC's exclusive provider of a state-of-the-art sports betting system for mobile, online, and retail channels, as well as the operator of the CLC's mobile/online sportsbook.

