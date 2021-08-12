Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership With the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RSI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.