Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership With the Connecticut Lottery Corporation
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Lottery Corporation ("CLC") as its sports betting operations partner for the CLC's soon-to-launch sports wagering business. Through this 10-year agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, RSI will serve as the CLC's exclusive provider of a state-of-the-art sports betting system for mobile, online, and retail channels, as well as the operator of the CLC's mobile/online sportsbook.www.streetinsider.com
